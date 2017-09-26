VIEW GALLERY

According to TMZ a woman who attended The Weeknd’s show in Columbus, Ohio was raped by two of the singer’s temporary crew members. The assault happened backstage after the show and supposedly The Weeknd already left the building and wasn’t involved in the assault.

TMZ’s source told them that the woman was backstage with the two crew members. One of the crew members could have been filming the assault. The police report says that everyone involved in the assault was drunk and that the only weapons used were “hands, feet and teeth.”

The two suspects are temporary crew members for The Weeknd’s XO Tour. Temporary members can change from city to city. The two crew members being investigated are reportedly not part of The Weeknd’s group of friends. After the report of the assault the tour manager and Live Nation told TMZ, “Upon learning of the accusations that two members of our tour staff are facing, we immediately terminated their employment. We are working with the authorities to ensure they have access to any information or assistance they may need.”

The concert was at the Schottenstein Center on Ohio State University’s campus. The assault was filed with the university’s police early Wednesday morning. No arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation.