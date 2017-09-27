VIEW GALLERY

Barack Obama knows how to pull at heartstrings. The former President of the United States recently dropped his eldest daughter Malia off at Harvard for her first year of college. Moving into a dorm is stressful enough, but with secret service members standing around, there was nothing secret about the Obama’s presence on campus.

Obama commented on the milestone family moment at his former Vice President, Joe Biden’s event for Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children. The event was to honor Biden’s late son Beau. The two former running partners are really close, so it’s only appropriate that Obama is still supporting Biden even after their term.

Turns out Obama isn’t immune to normal parental reactions. I thought it was just my mom who sobbed hysterically outside my freshmen dorm, but turns out her and Obama have that in common. “For those of us who have daughters, it just happens fast. I dropped off Malia at college and I was saying to Joe and Jill that it was a little bit like open-heart surgery,” he said.

Obama continued, “I was proud that I did not cry in front of her, but on the way back, the Secret Service was looking straight ahead, pretending they weren’t hearing me as I sniffled and blew my nose. It was rough.”

I forgot what it’s like to have a President with human emotions. It’s the little things I miss, you know?

He continued by saying seeing your kids succeed is more important than any accomplishment you can personally have. A speech filled with emotions and selflessness? Haven’t heard one of those in months!

The speech was touching and is a friendly reminder to call parents!