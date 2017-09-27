VIEW GALLERY

Just in case you haven’t noticed, the Kardashian/Jenner family has been taking over the news this week.

Three family babies are reportedly on the way: Kim and Kayne are expecting a child via surrogate this January, Kylie is allegedly four to five months pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby and Khloe is reportedly pregnant with Tristian Thompson. Khloe revealed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians earlier this year that she was having fertility problems and her doctor suggested having a child sooner rather than later. There are definitely some major baby showers on the way.

There haven’t been any official statements from any of the family members, but Kim Kardashian called the media out on Twitter writing, “People who supposedly work with us ‘confirming’ details they know nothing about! Especially when we haven’t even communicated with them SMH.”

People who supposedly work with us “confirming” details they know nothing about! Especially when we havent even communicated with them SMH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 27, 2017

But nonetheless, this news is spreading like wildfire. For now, all we can do is wait for the official statement.

Because Kris Jenner has been the evil mastermind behind the success of the Kardashian/Jenner empire, fans are convinced that Kris planned all the pregnancies since the announcements came in the same week of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians 10-year anniversary special.

Here’s what Twitter had to say.

"She's doing what?" Kris Jenner screams as she finds out about Rihanna's ever-expanding empire. "BRING IN THE TROOPS! MORE CHILDREN! SPAWN!" — Louis Baragona (@lounicorn_) September 26, 2017

When Kylie Jenner is pregnant and the father could be Tyga or Travis Scott Kris Jenner: pic.twitter.com/2VJ4vSMDGp — BANKS 🦍 (@trvplord12_) September 22, 2017

https://twitter.com/SincerelyTumblr/status/911892969036316672

kris jenner after a long day of driving around calabasas poking holes in condoms pic.twitter.com/tj96dYSWbR — adam 🔺 (@adambyrne_) September 26, 2017

Kris Jenner worked harder on these timed pregnancy announcements than the GOP worked on healthcare in 8 years — molly (@isteintraum) September 26, 2017

kris jenner got the 140 character limit changed so that we could tweet about the two (2) kardashian pregnancies in more detail. genius. — lane (@uglysapphic) September 26, 2017

Kris Jenner after swapping Kylie and Khloe’s birth control pills with placebos pic.twitter.com/Hubf7lVpAm — reality shade (@reaIityshade) September 26, 2017

https://twitter.com/CommonWhiteGrls/status/912828053616775168

Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner all pregnant right before the new season of KUWTK? Kris Jenner's just sitting there like pic.twitter.com/2onyeHukpx — Taylor✨ (@Tayhoj) September 26, 2017

Khloe Kardashian: hey Kylie im pregnant too. Kylie…. pic.twitter.com/AeJ4U1SHhB — Medium 🥩 Rare (@StickAForkInYou) September 26, 2017

kylie jenner and kris jenner right now: pic.twitter.com/wDHZKO3mE1 — francesco ferrara (@chescoferrara) September 22, 2017

Kris jenner chasing after kendall to get pregnant like pic.twitter.com/PqVyTGmP18 — Agron (@Agronveliu97) September 27, 2017

As always, Twitter, you’re doing amazing sweetie.