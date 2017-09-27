Just in case you haven’t noticed, the Kardashian/Jenner family has been taking over the news this week.
Three family babies are reportedly on the way: Kim and Kayne are expecting a child via surrogate this January, Kylie is allegedly four to five months pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby and Khloe is reportedly pregnant with Tristian Thompson. Khloe revealed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians earlier this year that she was having fertility problems and her doctor suggested having a child sooner rather than later. There are definitely some major baby showers on the way.
There haven’t been any official statements from any of the family members, but Kim Kardashian called the media out on Twitter writing, “People who supposedly work with us ‘confirming’ details they know nothing about! Especially when we haven’t even communicated with them SMH.”
But nonetheless, this news is spreading like wildfire. For now, all we can do is wait for the official statement.
Because Kris Jenner has been the evil mastermind behind the success of the Kardashian/Jenner empire, fans are convinced that Kris planned all the pregnancies since the announcements came in the same week of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians 10-year anniversary special.
Here’s what Twitter had to say.
https://twitter.com/SincerelyTumblr/status/911892969036316672
https://twitter.com/CommonWhiteGrls/status/912828053616775168
As always, Twitter, you’re doing amazing sweetie.