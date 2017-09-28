VIEW GALLERY

After Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s death at the age of 91, many people, including celebrities and fans around the world, mourned the publishing and branding mogul. One of the most culturally relevant examples of his legacy is the footage that lives on from the iconic reality TV show about three of his most famous “bunnies,” Girls Next Door.

The show ran for five years on the E! Network and centered around the life of three women in the Playboy Mansion. At first glance, Bridget, Holly and Kendra may have appeared to be the usual 20-something women in Hollywood, but their existences in the walls of Hugh Hefner’s mansion were anything but normal. Each of them discussed their bond with Hefner, exploring the relationships and desires that both plagued them and paid them.

Girls Next Door wrapped in 2010 and since then, each of the stars have spoken out about their time in the mansion, their spreads in the magazine’s glossy pages and their complex relationships with Hugh Hefner.

Bridget Marquardt

On the show, Bridget was the most lowkey of the three, always hoping to have her place in the spotlight.

Since the show’s end, Bridget married Nicholas Carpenter, a director. She still lives in Los Angeles and does TV hosting appearances in addition to running a successful Etsy shop.

Bridget expressed her sadness about Hefner’s passing on Instagram and Twitter.

So sad but forever grateful for all the wonderful memories and amazing experiences #RIPHef #Playboy 💔 pic.twitter.com/RkHje7h0Un — Bridget Marquardt (@Bridget) September 28, 2017

Kendra Wilkinson

Of all three women, Kendra Wilkinson maintained the closest relationship with Hef post-Girls Next Door. Wilkinson credited Hef with helping her through difficult times, including struggles with her marriage to Hank Baskett. Hefner appeared on her show, Kendra On Top, several times. Wilkinson is a mom of two and currently works as an actress and model as well as a reality TV personality.

“Hef changed my life. He made me the person I am today. I couldn’t be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever,” Wilkinson told PEOPLE.

Holly Madison

After Girls Next Door‘s end, Holly Madison was the most candid about her emotions with Hef. She served as his main girlfriend, a role that didn’t fulfill her personally or professionally. She eventually got the life she always wanted, marrying Pasquale Rotella and becoming a mom.

In 2015, Madison also wrote a book, Down The Rabbit Hole, which addressed some of the seedier and darker times in the Playboy Mansion. In the tell-all, she mentioned several different anecdotes about her troubling interactions with Hefner, including sexual assault, drug use and emotional abuse.

Madison has not yet spoken out about Hefner’s death.

Other celebrities and fans have addressed Hefner’s passing, including famous Playmate Pam Anderson, who posted an emotional video tribute.

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

#RIP to an absolute LEGEND. The original Playboy, Hugh Hefner pic.twitter.com/4HgFmAFzft — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 28, 2017

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZkyhOylX6A/?taken-by=pamelaanderson

If there’s one thing we can rely on to remain beyond Hugh Hefner, it will be the legacy of his magazine and Girls Next Door.