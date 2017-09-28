VIEW GALLERY

If you are expecting the Kardashian-Jenner’s to confirm any baby rumors while Keeping Up With The Kardashian cameras aren’t rolling, well pumpkin, you haven’t been paying much attention these past 10 years.

Season 14 of KUWTK is starting this upcoming Sunday, October 1 and it’s going to be more drama than the last. Kim Kardashian posted the newly released promo for the season on her Twitter with the caption, “Season 14 is gonna be wild.” At the very end of the video Kim confirms to Khloé Kardashian that her and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child.

Season 14 is gonna be wild. Tune in this Sunday!!! #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/rnpIdGiNyK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

FINALLY A KARDASHIAN PREGNANCY CONFIRMATION!

Even though Kim didn’t say if they were using a surrogate or not, which is what the rumor is, we can safely assume that is true because she isn’t showing any signs of a baby bump. Kim has struggled with her previous two pregnancies so her getting a surrogate isn’t shocking. We’ve seen a lot of pregnancies on KUWTK, but none were from a surrogacy. Who knows what that entails for this season.

Fans are so excited that Kim and Kanye are having a third baby! Rumors say that it’s a girl and she’s due in late January. I wonder what baby number three’s name will be.

WHAT DO U MEAN WE'RE HAVING A BABY OMG YAS CONGRATS KIMBERLY — crybaby (@TheHelenShow_) September 28, 2017

OMG😍😱 congrats Kim on the baby on the way — Agus (@Argloveskardash) September 28, 2017

"We're having a baby" WHATTTTTTT KIMBERLY — Ciará (@CiaraKardashx) September 28, 2017

Congrats on the baby news ❤️❤️❤️ — Dio 🖤 KKW (@namelessdio) September 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/OgechiJaiyesimi/status/913490459812605953

“We’re having a baby” the joy in your voice warms my heart! So happy for you Kim💜😊 — Neil (@KimKWestForever) September 28, 2017

Right now, rumors that Kim’s younger sister Khloé and half sister Kylie Jenner are both pregnant as well. Knowing this family we will have to tune in to find out. It’s only a matter of time before matriarch grandmomager Kris Jenner pitches a grandchild spin-off show to E!.