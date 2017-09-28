VIEW GALLERY

Last year during Paris Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room. All of her jewels, including the massive diamond engagement ring Kanye West bought her were all stolen. Since the robbery, Kim has spoken candidly about how the robbery affected her life and psyche.

Almost a full year later, TMZ reports that Kim’s legal team in France received a letter from Aomar Ait Khedache, the alleged mastermind behind her robbery.

The letter was an apology for his actions. “After observing your emotion and realizing the psychological damages I inflicted…I decided to write to you, not to obtain from you some sort of indulgence.” This is creepy because it means that he’s been watching Kim on Keeping Up With The Kardashians or other interviews she has done.

The letter continues, “I want to come to you as a human being to tell you how much I regret my gesture, how much I have been moved and touched to see you in tears.” Is it just me or is this apology creepy? It was written in French and translated to English, so things may have gotten lost in translation, but still! How could he not think gunpoint robbery would mess with someone’s life and psyche? He sounds like he needs to get in touch with his human emotions.

He ended the letter with, “I hope that this letter will allow you to forget little by little the trauma that you suffered by my fault.” Khedache allegedly stole over $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim. She was held at gunpoint, restraint, gagged and then thrown in the bathroom. She feared for her life and thought she was going to get raped and killed.

TMZ’s sources say that Kim thinks his words are insincere and only wants to look remorseful before the trial starts. I don’t think Kween Kim is going to let Khedache take the easy way out of this.