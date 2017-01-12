After being robbed at gunpoint back in October, Kim Kardashian is seeing some definite progress in the criminal investigation. The terrifying ordeal left the reality star and her family shaken for a long time, as she was bound and gagged as the robbers held her at gunpoint while stealing nearly $11 million worth of jewelry. This week, 17 suspects were reported to have been arrested and taken into custody in connection to Kardashian’s robbery.

E! News reports that four of the suspects have been charged:

Yunice A., 63 years old, is being charged on three counts: committing a robbery with a gun, abduction/sequestration and association with criminals.

Florus H., 45, also faces three charges of complicity in a robbery with a gun, complicity in abduction/sequestration and association with criminals.

Marceau B., 64, is charged with concealment in a organized gang and association of criminals.

These men were placed in provisional detainment.

The fourth suspect, Gary M., is the 27-year-old brother of Kardashian’s Paris limo driver. He faces a charge of conspiracy in the robbery. However, the suspect was released by the investigating judge but remains under judicial control, and is required to report to authorities. The remaining six suspects are still in the hands of the investigating judge. Kardashian is reported to be feeling relieved about the actions being taken overall.

Upon hearing the news, Khloe Kardashian said that “it’s great to know that three are charged” [Writer’s note: she was not aware of the charge against Gary M. at the time]. She continued on to say that the robbery was traumatic for Kim and the rest of the family, and hopes these charges will bring peace of mind. We’re sure the rest of the family feels similarly, though no official comment has been made yet.

[H/T: E! News]