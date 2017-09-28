I know it’s not even October, but the countdown to Christmas has begun. (In case you haven’t noticed, a lot of people — and stores at the mall — go straight from summer to the holidays.) Consequently, I’ve already broken out in hives.

It’s not that I don’t love Christmas, but the weeks leading up to baby Jesus’ birthday is nothing but stress if you ask me. Office parties, gift buying, colder weather…make it stop. It’s probably the reason everyone gets so messed up on New Year’s Eve.

But fear not, people. Aldi is more than a cheap store where you have to BYOB (bring your own bag). The grocery chain has launched an Advent calendar that will make all your problems go away, one glass of vino at a time.

Aldi's wine Advent calendar contains 6 bottles worth of wine: https://t.co/QHsQ9tarj6 pic.twitter.com/PQlxJ6C9O7 — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) September 19, 2017

Introducing the wine Advent calendar, where you’ll lead up to Christmas with 24 mixed mini bottles of red, white, rose, and “fizz” varieties.

Did “fizz” tip you off? Yeah, this thing is only available in the U.K. because life is hard. However, there’s nothing stopping you from heading to the store and purchasing your own cure to the holiday blues.

And if you have any British friends, forward them my address.