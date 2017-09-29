VIEW GALLERY

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, is no stranger to being in front of the camera. You probably watch Saturday Night Live, Seinfeld, or her newest comedy series, Veep. Dreyfus loves to act and it is safe to say that the camera loves her.

Dreyfus’ performance on television sure pays off, as all her awards are sitting on a shelf somewhere in her home. She’s won multiple awards and got many nominations for her role on Seinfeld, including 11 Emmys, five American Comedy Awards and one Golden Globe Award.

She is seriously killing the game in comedy television, but how much is this comedy sensation worth?

As of 2018, Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Estimated Net Worth is $200 million.

Go, Julia!

1982 – 1998

Dreyfus’ career in acting began in the early 1980s. It all started with landing her first role on Saturday Night Live for three seasons. However, being on Saturday Night Live was not what she is most well-known for.

The popular television sitcom Seinfeld is where people recognize this beauty from. On the comedy show, Dreyfus played Elaine Benes, who was the crazy ex-girlfriend and long-time friend of Jerry Seinfeld. She got the gig in the 1990s. This role sent her acting career straight to stardom.

By the end of Seinfeld’s nine-year run, Dreyfus was earning $150,000 per episode. Amazing.

After Seinfeld, she kept busy and guest-starred in a few other television sitcoms like 30 Rock and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Dreyfus also appeared in a few movies and television shows, such as the animated film A Bug’s Life, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and The Simpsons.

1998 – 2010

Dreyfus kept busy by creating her own comedy series with CBS called The New Adventures of Old Christine. The sitcom lasted from 2006 to 2010, which is a decent amount of years for a show to be on the air. The series received a good amount of high ratings.

2012 – Present

Her acting career did not stop after her own sitcom ended. Dreyfus signed a new deal with HBO to enter the White House on a series called Veep.

She took on the role of Selina Meyer in 2012, starring as the vice president in season one and becoming boss woman President two seasons later.

The final season of Veep will air in 2018 on HBO.

With some months in between, hopefully, our girl will recover from breast cancer and continue her rocking career as an actress.

2018

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is planning to come back to the Veep to film the final season of the show after completing chemotherapy.