Inviting a celebrity to a birthday party or prom has gotten old for the most part, but that doesn’t mean people are stopping. I myself sent Kesha several invites to my college graduation party via Twitter, but I’m assuming she wasn’t in Jersey that weekend. No biggie, not bitter about it.

But rather than tagging a star on a social media site, Virginia Tech student Colleen Cassidy is petitioning for the one and only Danny DeVito to celebrate her 21st birthday with her on a bar crawl.

Cassidy started an online petition begging the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor to join her and her pals on October 29 for the grandest bash ever.

” I know what you’re thinking, Danny Devito has already RSVP’ed. That’s what I thought too, however i was sadly mistaken,” she wrote on iPetitions.com. “Add your name for Danny Devito to come to Blacksburg VA #gohokies on October 29 because this is what the PEOPLE WANT. I know what you’re thinking, finally someone not afraid to talk about the REAL issues! THIS IS WHAT DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE. WE CANNOT BE SILENCED!”

As of this writing, the petition has been signed by over 1,700 supporters, rapidly approaching the goal of 2,000. But if you ask me, we’re going to need a lot more than 2,000 people to spread the word so DeVito knows to get his ass to Virginia.

So make a girl’s 21st birthday wish come true and spread the word. You only turn 21 once.