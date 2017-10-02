VIEW GALLERY

If you are a ’90s baby, you’ve probably seen at least one episode of MTV’s classic The Hills. If you haven’t, just know that it was the original KUWTK.

One couple in particular always gave us life with their drama-filled antics: Speidi. just welcomed a new baby boy into their lives. That’s right, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt just gave birth to their first child, Gunner Stone.

GUNNER STONE — Pratt Daddy (@spencerpratt) October 2, 2017

Gunner Stone was born on October 1, at 3:06 P.M. weighing in at six pounds 12 ounces. The couple’s representative told Us Weekly that, “Heidi and Spencer are the proud parents of a healthy baby boy.”

Speidi celebrated their wedding seven years ago in an iconic episode of The Hills, and when the news of their pregnancy first broke, Pratt gushed about parenting in an Us Weekly cover story.

Pratt said, “Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her… She has planned for and thought about this.”

Montag said that she couldn’t have been more excited to have a child.

They aren’t the first of The Hills cast to welcome a baby. Earlier this year, Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port both gave birth to sons, too.

In an interview with The Sun, Pratt said that they’ve already made their son social media accounts.

“He’s a future reality star and a social media star!” Pratt said.

We don’t doubt it for a second. Congrats, Speidi!