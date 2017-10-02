VIEW GALLERY

A gunman opened fire at a country music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, October 1, killing at least 50 people and injuring hundreds, making this horrific event the largest mass shooting in American history.

Country music star, Jason Aldean was on stage when the shots sent thousands of people running and praying for their lives. Jake Owen, another country singer who was on stage at the time, told CNN that it was like “shooting fish in a barrel” from where he was.

The shooter was 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, who opened fire from his 32nd-floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort for yet-unknown reasons. Our country is growing with hate and rage towards each other, but now the nation keeps sinking lower and lower in the midst of all this violence. It has become normal to wake up to news of a shooting.

It was only one year ago that the tragic shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando occurred making that the largest mass shooting in America and now we have a new number one. How long will it take for a new tragedy to place first? At this rate, not very long.

As a country, we need to figure out what’s going wrong and where in order to make progress together. Many celebrities took to social media about the event, beginning with Aldean on Instagram.

Other celebrities also shared their uneasiness and sent their prays over to Las Vegas.

Woke up to the heartbreaking news from Las Vegas, my thoughts are with everyone and their families. Love. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 2, 2017

Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas, we are grieving with you—the victims, those who lost loved ones, the responders, & all affected by this cold-blooded massacre. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

Dear @realDonaldTrump, the people of Las Vegas don't need your hashtags and empty tweets about "warmest condolences". They need action. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017

Woke up to the most devastating news about Las Vegas. I’m praying for everyone in Las Vegas! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 2, 2017

the events in Las Vegas are beyond anyone’s comprehension. My thoughts and love are with everyone affected by this senseless tragedy 🙏🏻❤️ — Liam (@LiamPayne) October 2, 2017

Thinking of the victims and responders in Las Vegas. This should be unimaginable in America. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 2, 2017

Devastated waking up to the news of the shooting in Las Vegas. Praying for the victims and their families and friends. #PRAYERSFORVEGAS — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 2, 2017

I can't believe this!! The deadliest mass shooting in US history! 😩My sincerest condolences to everybody there! My prayers are with you! 💔 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 2, 2017

My heart breaks…biggest mass shooting in US history. Praying for Las Vegas. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) October 2, 2017

My heart feels broken for everyone in Las Vegas. Music should always be a safe place. My thoughts and prayers to everyone there. — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) October 2, 2017

I feel like every day is more shocking and sad…My heart is broken for all the victims of last night's shooting in Vegas, & their families — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) October 2, 2017

Unfortunately, the thoughts are prayers being tweeted don’t change what happened. Let’s work to make change and hope that something positive for our country can come from such a disturbing tragedy.