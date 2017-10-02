Montana Brown paid it forward and started working as a nurse at the hospital that she was treated at for cancer. She is now employed at the AFLAC Cancer Center, where she recieved treatment growing up multiple times.

When Brown was 2-years-old she was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare type of childhood cancer. This cancer affects the tissues in the in the skeletal muscles. According to ABC News Brown had chemotherapy treatments for a whole year at AFLAC Cancer Center.

As a child, Montana beat cancer—twice. First at age 2 and then again at 15. Along the way, she dreamed of growing up to… Posted by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta on Sunday, September 24, 2017

She was in remission and lived a normal live until after her freshmen year of high school. Her cancer came back when she was 15. “There weren’t symptoms but my mom and dad ould tell that something was different about me and they knew that something was a little off,” she said.

Her experience with the staff at AFLAC Cancer Center was so positive that it influenced her career choice. After she battled and beat cancer a second time she was sure that she wanted to be a pediatric oncology nurse. “it’s kind of crazy how full circle it’s come so far,” she said about her working where she got her treatments.

She hopes that her experience of surviving childhood cancer will help her bonn with her patients and give them hope.