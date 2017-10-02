VIEW GALLERY

David Deutchman has been retired for many years and he spends his days unlike other retirees. Deutchman was looking for volunteer opportunities at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta hospital, while there he comforted a new mother whose baby just entered the pediatric intensive care unit. That was 12-years-ago and since then, Deutchman has been comforting ICU children and their parents ever since.

His nickname is the ICU Grandpa and his time spent at Children’s doesn’t go unnoticed. The hospital recently shared a photo of Deutchman along with a touching story. “This photo was taken by baby Logan’s mom as she fought back happy tears. Logan has been in our hospital for six weeks. Every night, his mom goes home to be with his big sister,” they wrote.

Every morning, Logan’s mom comes in to visit her son feeling bad that she doesn’t get to be there all the time with him. But when she walked into the PICU she was touched, “On this particular morning, she walked into the PICU to find Logan – a preemie born at just 25 weeks – in the arms of David, who smiled and introduced himself as the ICU Grandpa.”

They call him the ICU Grandpa. On Tuesdays, he visits the PICU to hold babies whose parents can’t be with them that day…. Posted by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta on Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Deutchman volunteers every Tuesday at the PICU and Thursdays at the NICU. The hospital posted a video about Deutchman and explains why he volunteers. “Some of my guy friends ask me what I do here. I tell them, I hold babies. Sometimes I get puked on, I get peed on. It’s great. They say, ‘Why would you do that?’ They just don’t get it, the kind of reward you can get from holding a baby like this.”

The ICU Grandpa of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta By now, you've probably heard about our ICU Grandpa. Here's a look at the hospital legend doing what he does best. Posted by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta on Friday, September 29, 2017

Not only is his volunteering rewarding it’s also super helpful. According to Cosmopolitan, Elizabeth Mittiga, a NICU nurse at Children’s said that benefit from Deutchman and that human contact “definitely helps just feeling that comfort, that warmth. It definitely helps them to, I think, grow faster and put more weight on, and feeding-wise, can help them digest their feeds better and things like that.”

This sweet old man is spending his days helping parents and their sick babies and we must protect him at all costs.