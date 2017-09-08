Carrie Deklyen experienced a miracle this week when she gave birth to her sixth child while still in a coma.

The Michigan women has been in a coma since July. The pregnant mom was diagnosed with a typed of cancer called glioblastoma in April of this year. This cancer forms highly malignant tumors that reproduce quickly and are generally found in the brain.

When she was diagnosed Carrie decided not to have chemotherapy treatments to save her unborn child’s life. Her husband, Nick told People that “The doctor said, ‘if you don’t terminate this baby, Carrie you will die,” Nick said. But he let Carrie make this decision for herself and she chose her fetus over her own life.

Carrie suffered a stroke in July which put her in the coma. But this month she gave birth while unconscious. She prematurely gave birth to her daughter who was appropriately named Life.

A new picture from this morning! The baby has a full name now, her name is Life Lynn Deklyen. Lynn after Carrie.

Life is doing well still at the hospital with her mom. Carrie’s days are limited though. Nick is really having a tough time and trying to see the glass half full, “She wanted this, but it’s tough – I’m trying to be happy for the baby but the love of my life is hours away from dying, it hurts so bad.”

The family created a Facebook page Cure 4 Carrie to document her progress and struggles. With almost 9,000 likes the page has touched many lives.