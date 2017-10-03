VIEW GALLERY

Usually celebrities try to steer clear of any scandals, but this one is making her money off one. Kerry Washington is an American actress that gained most of her fame for her starring role as Olivia Pope on the ABC drama Scandal. Since then, she’s been nominated for multiple awards, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, and more. There’s no doubt in my mind that Kerry will continue to impress long after Scandal‘s final season.

Kerry Washington’s Estimated Net Worth as of 2018: $18 Million

Let’s take a look at how she attained her riches, shall we?

1994 – 2008

https://www.instagram.com/p/03IXzIABr1/?taken-by=kerrywashington

Scandal wasn’t her first experience in front of the camera. Kerry actually made her debut in ABC’s telefilm Magical Make-Over back in 1994, and since then has appeared in multiple productions. She appeared in multiple movies in the early 2000s, including Our Song, Save the Last Dance, and Bad Company. Her role in the latter film was her first big break in the film industry because she finally qualified for health insurance under SAG (Screen Actor’s Guild).

She then went on to appear as a female lead role in She Hate Me in 2004, with which she received high praise for her strong performance.

2009 – 2015

https://www.instagram.com/p/BA8TEabABt4/?taken-by=kerrywashington

Kerry’s acting career only grew as time went on. She also appeared in a number of documentaries. She was the narrator for From the Mouthpiece on Back and even performed in the 2009 documentary The People Speak.

In 2010, Kerry broadened her skill set and made her Broadway debut. She appeared in David Mamet’s Race as Susan, a young attorney. Currently, that is her only known role on a Broadway production.

Her crowning achievement in 2012 is what really put her name in the spotlight. In April 2012, Kerry starred as the lead role in ABC’s drama series Scandal. She plays the role of Olivia Pope, a crisis manager that works for high-profile clients. The show received high critical acclaim and has earned Kerry an award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series during the 44th NAACP Image Awards. She continued to receive high praise (and more awards) for her role on the show between 2012 and 2016.

2016 – Present

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZgzhOqF0FZ/?taken-by=kerrywashington

Kerry didn’t stop at Scandal. She continued working alongside HBO and ABC on a number of projects, including playing the lead role on HBO’s movie Confirmation in 2016. During the 68th Primetime Emmy awards, Kerry was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role on Confirmation. She later announced in August 2016 that she would produce a new TV show, Patrol, with ABC.

ABC renewed Scandal for its seventh season, however they announced that the show would reach its conclusion by the end of it. So far we don’t know if she has any new roles set up for 2018, but it’s only a matter of time before Kerry surprises us again.

2018

Kerry Washington is selected as the recipient of the spotlight award by Costume Designers Guild.