Although there is a lot of controversy surrounding the Kardashian family, one thing that cannot be said is that they don’t hustle for their money. Many people like to say that the family’s success all stemmed from Kim’s sex tape. Kim’s incident may have started it all, but the family kept it going. They’re now on season 14 of their successful show and their net worths prove how far they’ve been able to go.

While each individual member of the Kardashian/Jenner fam has a different net worth, each has at least a few million dollars to their name, according to Refinery29. Yes, that includes Rob. Their total worth is staggering.

The Kardashian & Jenner family’s estimated combined net worth as of 2017 is $483 million.

Here is how each individual Kardashian/Jenner makes their money and who makes the most from top to bottom.

Kim Kardashian West: $175 Million

Of course, Kim has the highest average gross income. Kim has her hand in a few different markets. She serves as an executive producer for their show and garners countless guest appearances and endorsement deals, too. There’s also her successful makeup line and her set of Kimojis. Kim also has a mobile-based role-playing game, which provides information about her life and stuff she likes. Kim has also written a book titled Selfish. Needless to say, her cash flow is coming in from all directions.

Caitlyn Jenner: $100 Million

Caitlyn Jenner comes in at number two on the highest-paid list. A majority of Caitlyn’s money has been made from her past sports accolades, as well as public appearances, book royalties and earnings from television appearances, such as KUWTK and her own spinoff, I Am Cait, which was cancelled in 2016.

Kris Jenner: $60 Million

The boss of all bosses, momager Kris Jenner comes in third place. Fun fact: Kris is actually credited with helping to create the family’s flagship show. Kris earns most of her money from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which she appears on and serves as an executive producer for. Kris is also an executive producer for a bunch of spinoff shows and, as their momager, gets a cut of all everyone’s earnings, which all moms should.

Kylie Jenner: $50 Million

Kylie Jenner is the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan and, much like her sisters, has many different avenues of income. Kylie has her own app, on which she features little tidbits about herself, her favorite beauty products and house tours (I’m guilty of spending $4.99 a month on the app and adding to the cash flow. #Sorrynotsorry!). Kylie also has a clothing line with her sister Kendall and her own makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, which can never keep up with the high demand. She’s also sponsored by some major brands, including Puma and stars in her own spinoff show, Life of Kylie.

Khloe Kardashian: $40 Million

Khloe Kardashian has made the majority of her money off of KUWTK, which she is an executive producer and star of. She hosted a show called Kocktails With Khloe and has her own show called Revenge Body. She broke sales records with the launch of her denim line, Good American. Khloe also makes her money endorsements, sponsorship deals and guest appearances.

Kourtney Kardashian: $35 Million

Kourtney Kardashian is the oldest of the Kardashian clan and has made the majority of her money from their show, being that she is also an executive producer. Kourtney has endorsement deals and promotes several brands on social media, including Lyft and Fit Tea and also helps to keep Dash, the Kardashian sisters’ clothing store, stocked, up and running.

Kendall Jenner: $17 Million

Even though Kendall Jenner has partnered with many exclusive brands and has modeled on the runway for the Victoria Secret Fashion Show twice, she doesn’t seem to make as much as you would think. According to Forbes, Kendall is the third-highest paid model in the world. Kendall has also made money from KUWTK, her clothing line with Kylie and different sponsorship deals.

Rob Kardashian: $6 Million

Last but not least is Rob Kardashian, who was in the shadows for some time. Rob has been back in the spotlight as of late due to his relationship with now ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna. Rob makes the majority of his money from the show and his sock line, Arthur George. Rob also made money from his own spinoff reality TV show, Rob & Chyna.

While there are some members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan that make a little less than you would think, having even $1 million in the bank is way more than most of can say we’d make in five years. While it all started with Kim Kardashian, the money and fame of the Kardashian/Jenner clan doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon.