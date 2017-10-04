Leaving the nest comes with its good and its bad. Obviously, we all miss the home-cooked meals and having our parents close, but the element of freedom that comes with getting your own place, whether it’s a dorm or an apartment, is really, really nice. You can eat when you want, leave when you want and if the time is right, have visitors… of any kind.

Rylee, a Twitter user from Michigan, expressed this exact sentiment on social media.

https://twitter.com/ryleeannexoxo/status/914852400703340544

Rylee lamented missing home and her mom, but admitted that the upside was not having to give her mom any updates when she hooked up with anyone or had visitors. “I miss home, but I don’t have to tell my mom I’m sleeping at Corinne’s when I’m really getting dick,” she wrote.

Well, Rylee was in for a rude awakening, because it turned out that, like most moms, her own mom was plenty capable of finding everything out.

https://twitter.com/mommaash01/status/914859007378108419

*Mic drop.*

“Do you forget that I follow you, Rylee?” Mama Ash wrote.

BOOM.

Twitter reacted appropriately to Rylee’s mom’s reaction, which was basically terrifying and hilarious. This is the social media equivalent to when your mom texts you and says, “call me,” and you can feel your blood run cold.

https://twitter.com/dafakerihanna/status/915382768045084672

https://twitter.com/iMsBianca/status/915388881528336386

Rylee sweetie your mother is speaking to you please answer her 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HWYYreQzob — 👑 Queen 💖 Krissi👑💖 Savage 👑💖❤💛 (@KrissiSavage) October 4, 2017

Rylee’s response to her mom’s tweet was equally as funny, so it seems like the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree.

i tweet about loving God and my mom doesn't say shit but i tweet about getting dick once and she roasts me, wtf mom — read at 11:23 (@ryleeannexoxo) October 2, 2017

Luckily, it doesn’t seem like Mama Ash and Rylee have too many problems. She seems like a very cool mom, one who’s capable of joking on social media and using Twitter effectively.

https://twitter.com/mommaash01/status/913566361871364096

It looks like Rylee won’t be heading over to Corinne’s anytime she’s home, but at least she can enjoy her freedom. For now.