Actor Mark Salling, who is most well-known for playing Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the hit FOX series Glee, is pleading guilty to charges of possession of child pornography.

Just weeks before his trial was set to take place, Salling took a plea deal with prosecutors and has agreed to serve four to seven years behind bars.

The agreement comes just weeks before the actor’s trial was set to occur. Salling would have potentially faced up to twenty years behind bars had he gone through with the trial and was found guilty.

Court documents obtained by Buzzfeed revealed that at least 50,000 images and videos depicting pre-pubescent young girls were found on the actors’ computer. Some victims in the images were as young as three years old. The document states that Salling will register as a sex offender, in addition to undergoing psychiatric counseling for his mental illness. He has also agreed to provide $50,000 monetary compensation to the victims that wish to submit a restitution request to the judge.

According to NBC News, the judge has yet to formally accept the plea deal.