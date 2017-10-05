VIEW GALLERY

Instagram added a new feature and now people can add polls to their Instagram story. If you don’t know how to make a poll, we made a how-to guide so check it out. But be careful because Instagram polls are not like Twitter polls and some users have found that out the hard way.

i made a friend pls vote for him on my instagram poll @ kristanicolie pic.twitter.com/i0QZ2WkBmT — soft pinecone (@kristanicolie) October 4, 2017

Unlike Twitter polls, Instagram polls are not anonymous. Users have been putting poll questions like, “Do you think I’m cute?” or “Should I follow my dream of being an actor?”

i wanna know why every guy on instagram is making a poll asking if they’re cute or not — isabel !! (@psitsisabel) October 4, 2017

Innocent poll takers didn’t know that their answers would show up.

One EXTREMELY CRUCIAL thing to know about Instagram's new poll feature. Votes are NOT ANONYMOUS. pic.twitter.com/f8u9kQOb9w — Haffiz 🦍 (@MHaffizJ) October 4, 2017

Now people feel exposed and betrayed by Instagram.

Oh god you can see exactly who voted what on Instagram polls pic.twitter.com/ercc9mtTMX — Brighid Williams ✨ (@brighidwilliams) October 4, 2017

https://twitter.com/lustfxrzayn/status/915374354078330881

oooooooo boy apparently your answers on the Instagram story polls are revealed to the person, I have done some damage — Sam James Corrie (@samjamescorrie) October 4, 2017

Ah feel bad I didn't know ur name comes up on them votes on Instagram and I voted some girl uglier than her friend, Soz X — Siobhan O'hara (@siobhanohara0) October 4, 2017

i didn't know instagram told you what people voted on your stories and i've just been messing with people oops — sleigh bell smalls 🎅🏻🦌 (@ashleysmall_) October 4, 2017

https://twitter.com/jiannajones/status/915596379736629249

Why does Instagram tell the person what you voted in their poll, I wish to choose hotdogs or legs in PEACE — Rach (@rachcmcc) October 4, 2017

Literally after voting on every single Instagram poll this morning only to find out they can see what you voted,thought it was like twitter😫 — Phil Bermingham (@BerminghamPhil1) October 4, 2017

But the non-anon feature lets everyone see who the real haters are. The tea is hot and the shade is real.

https://twitter.com/davidbarrett619/status/915572893911797760

When you put up a poll looking for some support on your daily Instagram video and not even your best friend believes in you. pic.twitter.com/8N9AKPPyVP — Kevin Garrabrant (@KG1821) October 4, 2017

So instagram added a new poll feature but u can literally see who votes what answer. I CAN NOW SEE ALL MY H8ERS. — austin (@awstennn) October 4, 2017

um @Brandonwoelfel whY ARENT U SUPPORTING MY DREAMS 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/Uo0jrdNfcH — p (@paaaaarsa) October 4, 2017

Just did a poll on instagram. Not sure how I feel about seeing people’s answers. Those that said no to seeing my wedding photos. I see you 👀 — HannahBower2 (@hanzbananzz) October 4, 2017

It’s about time we stop being fake. Even knowing that my answer is visible, I’m still voting for what I feel. The truth hurts, sweetie.