Instagram added a new feature and now people can add polls to their Instagram story. If you don’t know how to make a poll, we made a how-to guide so check it out. But be careful because Instagram polls are not like Twitter polls and some users have found that out the hard way.
Unlike Twitter polls, Instagram polls are not anonymous. Users have been putting poll questions like, “Do you think I’m cute?” or “Should I follow my dream of being an actor?”
Innocent poll takers didn’t know that their answers would show up.
Now people feel exposed and betrayed by Instagram.
https://twitter.com/lustfxrzayn/status/915374354078330881
https://twitter.com/jiannajones/status/915596379736629249
But the non-anon feature lets everyone see who the real haters are. The tea is hot and the shade is real.
https://twitter.com/davidbarrett619/status/915572893911797760
It’s about time we stop being fake. Even knowing that my answer is visible, I’m still voting for what I feel. The truth hurts, sweetie.