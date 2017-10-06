VIEW GALLERY

Arvida Byström is a model from Sweden and was recently featured in an Adidas campaign to promote the new Superstar sneakers. The advertisement was pushed on YouTube and since it was released she has received a series of threats because of her unshaven legs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elDe_kHYTb8

She posted on her Instagram how serious the threats have been and just how many she’s received.

Byström shared a photo from the campaign and wrote, “Me being such an abled, white, cis body with its only nonconforming feature being a lil leg hair. Literally I’ve been getting rape threats in my DM inbox.”

The model recognized her privilege while also addressing the issue at hand. Byström regularly shares her body hair on her Instagram along with shots of her cellulite. She is showing that you don’t have to conform to societal standards of what a body should look like and still be a model.

Despite her inspiring post and Instagram page, no one should ever receive threats for their body. Byström’s body and any female body isn’t put on the world for the male gaze.

On top of being a model, Byström is an artists and photographer.