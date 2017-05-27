Every time I write about something that is not the Manchester bombing, I feel my throat go a little dry and my stomach drop, as if it’s all I should be permitted to think about. It’s all many of us can think about. The Manchester bombing was not just another attack; it was an assault on the jittery excitement of girls experiencing the magic and community of their first concert. It was an attack that singled out a safe, beautiful space carved out for women and the LGBTQ community. It was an attack on innocence, on friendship, on mothers and daughters, on screaming along to the words of your favorite song after finally, finally saving up enough money to go.

I remember going to the Jingle Ball in December when I was twelve, I remember wearing a Santa hat and feeling so excited about how close I was in proximity to Rihanna, I remember my friends and I couldn’t stop smiling at how free, how buoyant we felt, I remember spending $45 on a single t-shirt and wearing it to bed that night to preserve the memory forever.

I can’t stop thinking about it, and yet I must. I must remember there is some good in this world. And so, if any of you find yourselves similarly shattered, here is a distraction.

You’re allowed to laugh. I give you permission.

FRIEND: Want to do Escape the Room? ME: Dude like 90% of my life is me trying to figure out how to get out of places I don't want to be — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) May 15, 2017

[puts tablecloth on table]

here's your blanket, table. sleep tight. — kim christmas (@KimmyMonte) May 24, 2017

Me, every time I watch a new #PrettyLittleLiars episode. https://t.co/qigs2TMdK4 — De Elizabeth (@deelizabeth_) May 24, 2017

I wish my family would stop calling me "Cole" and start calling me by my ~actual~ name: "social media influencer." — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) May 5, 2017

I wish I was at the marketing meeting where they decided we should all want to fuck m&ms pic.twitter.com/GprvsX2BjE — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) May 22, 2017

have you ever looked up sharply from a book you're reading? makes for a nice tonal shift — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) May 25, 2017

Comey's notes are very good. pic.twitter.com/8JrYwMU5Jc — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) May 16, 2017

Whenever audience members tell me "I usually don't think women are funny but…", I want them to end it with "then again, I'm the worst." — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) May 9, 2017

https://twitter.com/natemcdermott/status/842038491026456578?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pastemagazine.com%2Farticles%2F2017%2F03%2Fthe-funniest-tweets-of-the-week-24.html%3Fa%3D1

https://twitter.com/rianjohnson/status/842966046319378432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pastemagazine.com%2Farticles%2F2017%2F03%2Fthe-funniest-tweets-of-the-week-24.html%3Fa%3D1

Me: *playing with fidget spinner*

I don't get it. This is dumb. [2 hrs later] Me: *still playing with fidget spinner*

So dumb. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) May 17, 2017