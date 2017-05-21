A photo has been circling Twitter today that has provided no shortage of entertainment for the sci-fi inclined: President Donald Trump standing around a glowing orb, with his hand placed on it like he’s about to cast a powerful and mysterious spell.

Of course, there is an explanation for the photograph — but honestly, it just makes it less fun. (If you must know, the actual sequence of events is at the bottom of the article; scroll down.) Without knowing any background, the orb looks like it might be an enchanted magic 8 ball, a sorceress’ crystal ball, an enchanted entrance into an ethereal realm; the options are endless.

Here is a compilation of the best Twitter reactions to the ominous photo, from The Lord of the Rings references to the orb reimagined as a new political power.

Child: do you remember when Trump touched the Orb? Me: Yes. None of us realized what it would- Orb Police: HAIL ORB Me & child: hail orb — Menstrual Krampus (@jephjacques) May 21, 2017

Look, do I agree with the Orb's entire agenda? Of course not. But I do trust that the Orb has humanity's best interests at heart. — matt christman (@cushbomb) May 21, 2017

Trump During the Campaign: "I will NEVER touch The Orb, even though its mysterious glow seduces and beguiles."

Trump Today: pic.twitter.com/eWoaDeXj8n — Nick Greene (@NickGreene) May 21, 2017

trump 100% made a wish when he touched the orb pic.twitter.com/S0TlxgxtBY — KT NELSON (@KrangTNelson) May 21, 2017

The actual explanation for the ~glowing orb~ is that Trump, King Salman and al-Sissi were gathered together at the opening of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, placing their hands on the globe in a move of solidarity for the center’s launch.