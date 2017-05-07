Late Saturday night, rapper Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to play fairy-godmother.

After advertising an online contest where the winner can hang out with her at the Billboard Music Awards show, Minaj clarified that anyone in the world can apply — and bragged that she “can afford to fly anyone out” via Twitter.

“Well you wanna pay for my tuition?” one fan tweeted back.

Fortunately for that fan, Minaj wasn’t here for jokes. “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it,” she agreed.

Wait. WHAT?

Her promise was met with hundreds more requests, as students clamored to get Minaj to donate to their cause, citing student loans, straight As, and tuitions bills.

Minaj selected several fans, asking them follow-up questions and proof of grades and financial aid statements, then asking them to DM their bank account information so she could send a donation.

While usually if you asked if you should send someone on Twitter your bank account info I would give you a Nicki Minaj-level eye roll, she seems to be earnest about her donations.

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

If u give me a 4.0 then I'll keep my end of the bargain. https://t.co/Esqs9rwfPn — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

U want to go to college but can't? How much do u need to get u in school? Is that the only thing stopping u? https://t.co/A3mYQHgPNX — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

That's it? I'll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next! https://t.co/i4TVmsqDoA — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Yes I'll pay it. Send ur info https://t.co/6G4QfHyZnl — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Minaj isn’t the only celebrity who is sympathetic to the value (and expenses) of higher education — Beyoncé announced a scholarship program recently open to female incoming, current, or graduating students pursuing a creative field.

Just keep refreshing Minaj’s twitter account.