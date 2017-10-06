VIEW GALLERY

Kim Zolciak is no stranger to reality TV. You probably first saw her on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, the Bravo reality series. Over the years, she’s reprised her role on the series, and later moved on with her own show, Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding. When she’s not posting Instagram photos to her 2.6 million followers or updating her wig collection, she’s preparing for her return to The Real Housewives.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Estimated Net Worth As Of 2018: $1.5 Million

See how Kim has gained her fortune and just how many reality shows she’s starred in.

1978 – 2001

Kim was born in Florida, but later moved and grew up in Connecticut. After studying nursing at the University of Connecticut, she moved to Atlanta, the city where she would eventually get her reality TV deal.

In 1997, Kim gave birth to Brielle, and Ariana in 2001, who both have different biological fathers.

2001 – 2012

Kim appeared in the first season of Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008, along with NeNe Leakes, DeShawn Snow, Shereé Whitfield, and Lisa Wu. In 2008, Kim recorded a country album, and released “Tardy for the Party,” which was written by co-star Kandi Burruss.

In 2010, Kim made statements that she’s bisexual, when she began a relationship with Tracy Young, an EDM DJ. Later in the same year, she began dating Kroy Biermann, who previously played for the Atlanta Falcons, and their engagement led to their own spinoff reality show. Titled Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding, it followed the couple as they prepared for their wedding.

In 2011 and 2012, Kim gave birth to Kroy and her’s first two children, among six in their family. By 2012, Kim had left Housewives after five seasons to focus on her own show, which was later renamed to Don’t Be Tardy.

2013 – Present

In early 2013, Kandi Burruss, who wrote Kim’s single from several years earlier, filed a lawsuit for profits that Kim earned. Another RHOA castmate, Phaedra Parks, served as Kandi’s attorney, but the two lost the case. However, Kim and Kandi have allegedly moved on from the incident. Later in the year, Kim gave birth to twins, Kaia Rose and Kane Ren. Kim’s husband, Kroy, also legally adopted Kim’s daughters, Brielle and Ariana, from previous relationships.

In 2015, Kim continued her reality TV endeavors, having been set to star with RHOA castmate NeNe Leakes in NeNe and Kim: The Road to Riches. However, the two had scheduling conflicts and the network never managed to air an episode. Kim tried her hand at dancing on the 21st season of Dancing with the Stars, but later was forced to pull out due to a condition that prevented her from air traveling.

In 2016, Kim ventured into the beauty industry with her line of skin-care products, Kashmere Kollection, and perfume, Kashmere.

If you miss seeing Kim on your screens, you’ll be glad to know she’s set to return to RHOA for its 10th season while also continuing Don’t Be Tardy.

2018

