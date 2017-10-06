It has been a few days since 14-year-old Tristan Dilley was found dead in her bedroom in Buna, Texas. But now, police think they have unraveled her death and found her killer, 19-year-old Paul Audrey Adams.

Dilley’s shocking death left law enforcement and her family confused. The freshmen cheerleader at Silsbee High School was discovered in her room by her 13-year-old brother. According to People, she was shot twice in the head with a .22-caliber magnum revolver. She died two days before her 15th birthday.

Police quickly found out that Dilley was dating “Adam” who she thought was a 16-year-old high school basketball player. But authorities were quick to find out that “Adam” was actually Paul Audrey Adams, a nursing student at Lamar State College. They found out that through Dilley’s Facebook that her and Adams would plan secret meetings when Dilley’s mom wasn’t home.

When authorities arrived at Adams residency and searched his room they found a gun that matched the description that killed Dilley. But Adams refused to come in for questioning and insisted he didn’t kill Dilley and that an intruder came in and killed her.

Jasper County, Texas, Sheriff’s Lieutenant Ryan Cunningham shared Adams recount, “He said he heard two gunshots and heard the man running out of the house. He waited a couple of minutes and then found Tristan dead and he didn’t know what else to do, so he ran.”

Initially police ruled out home invasion because there was so signs of forced entry or Dilley fighting for her life. When Police went to go arrest Adams he shot himself and left a suicide note maintaining his innocence.

Despite Adams claiming he didn’t do it, authorities believe otherwise. Cunningham said detectives learned that Adams bought many weapons, duct tape and a burlap sack before Dilley died. He also downloaded multiple apps to his phone that would let him listen to police dispatch traffic after Dilley died.

Even though having social media is so common now, the internet is still filled with fake profiles. Being careful and internet safety is still important.