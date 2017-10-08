It’s her birthday and she’ll kiss who she wants to.

Bella Thorne turned 20 on Sunday, and she celebrated the occasion by tongue wrestling with YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

“ur weird i’m weird i like u,” Mongeau captioned the PDA-filled Boomerang.

Mongeau previously shared photos of the duo kissing last month, first revealing their budding romance.

View this post on Instagram mineeee A post shared by tanamongeau (@tanamongeau) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

In a recent interview with StyleCaster, the former Disney Channel star opened up about the struggles she’s faced trying to date women.

“It’s so hard,” she said. “I can’t tell if a girl is trying to be best friends with me or if she wants to get with me or if she just wants social media followers.”

“I don’t want to make a move, and then you be like, ‘Whoa, girl. Not what I was thinking, I don’t roll that way.’ Then it’s so awkward,” she continued. “So I end up usually dating more guys, because with guys, I know if a guy’s hitting me up. They’re not just texting me to be my bestie. I know they want something, of some sort.”