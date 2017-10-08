While embracing the cold and twirling about in snowdrifts is part of Elsa’s icy aesthetic, those of us who are not flighty princesses in animated movies* will want to stock up on blankets and warm mittens this winter.

*How does she maintain body heat in that sheer glittering dress anyhow? It looks like it’s constructed out of latex, and she is hiding away from society in a literal ice palace. Have you ever been in an ice castle? They’re not warm.

While fall temperatures are emerging slower than usual this year, winter will be upon us soon enough, and it will not be a mild one in the United States. An above-average snowfall is expected to engulf the Northeast, Acuweather reports, with New York City and Boston getting an extra six inches.

The areas that should be on high-alert are the Plains and the Great Lakes areas, which can expect temperatures as frigid as negative 30 degrees Fahrenheit. (Read: do not go outside in these temperatures.)

On the bright side, skiers can expect some powder this year.

“This year is going to bring a good ski season in the Northeast,” AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok said. “And around the holidays we should have some snow for the interior Northeast.”

If you’re located in the Northeast, use this news as an excuse to snuggle up with knit blankets and steaming cups of cocoa this winter. Until then, I’ll be burying myself in Reddit threads discussing Elsa’s natural body temperature (it turns out there are several.)