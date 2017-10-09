VIEW GALLERY

When you have an opportunity you have to seize the moment and that’s what Ivana Trump is doing. Now that her ex husband, Donald Trump is President, she is releasing a tell all book about their marriage and raising their three kids, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

In her interview with ABC News‘ Amy Robach, Ivana said some pretty interesting things while promoting her book “Raising Trump.” Ivana said that she talks to Donald about once every two weeks and has a direct line to the White House.

But she told Robach that she doesn’t call that line all the time because of Melania. “I don’t really want to call him there because Melania is there and I don’t want to cause any jealousy,” she said while laughing.

Then Ivana went as far to say that she is actually the First Lady of the United States. Uh, what? Even though Donald is now married to Melania, who is the First Lady of the United States, Ivana still believes that title is her’s because she was Trump’s first wife.

Ivana is pretty petty when it comes to Donald’s other wives. His second wife, Marla Maples, who Donald cheated on Ivana with and was the cause of their divorce, is mentioned in Ivana’s book, but not by name.

In her book Maples is only called “the showgirl” and during her interview she refused to talk about her. Robach made a note how she is fine with Donald now, but still hold a grudge against the Maples. Do you think Ivana influenced her kids to try and cut Maples daughter, Tiffany Trump out of her inheritance? Seems like there is still bad blood.

Ivana also takes full credit for raising their three children and said that Donald didn’t interact with them much until they were 18-years-old because then he could talk business with them. What a loving father.