It’s breast cancer awareness month, but no one feels it more strongly than singer Lady Gaga. Prepare the tissues.

Lady Gaga celebrated what should have been her longtime friend Sonja Durham’s 42nd birthday this weekend. The singer dedicated a special performance of “Edge of Glory” to her friend at Coachella 2017. Less than a month later, Sonja passed away after battling Stage IV cancer, according to Teen Vogue. Gaga later posted photos on Instagram in order to celebrate her memory. One of the pictures included a photo of Gaga and Sonja together just before her wedding to Andre Dubois.

TMZ, who was the first to report the heartbreaking news, revealed that Sonja passed “peacefully and beautifully” in her home, according to her husband Andre Bubois. To celebrate the day with her friends, Gaga posted photos wearing a pink, sequined dress to help raise awareness of the disease. She also wore a pearl necklace containing Sonja’s ashes. Gaga also posted a picture with her boyfriend Christian Carino while holding a container of bright pink Hershey kisses.

“Sonja would want us to celebrate her birthday. So we are,” Gaga wrote. “Dressed in Pink and handing out pink chocolate kisses for #breastcancerawareness.”

“I don’t know how to put a price on a friendship. I’m not even sure how you can assess the size of its meaning, only really your heart truly knows and it’s too special for words. I feel two competing feelings,” Gaga shared.

She later continued her captioning of a post on Instagram:

“She had this incredible way of releasing me from the anchor of my own sadness that held me back, she loved me fearlessly while I learned how to cope with fame and stay inspired no matter how scared I was. She knew all I cared about was the music. She made that ok. The other feeling I have is that of being robbed of the last 10 years of my life, friendship and career with her. Like someone took her from us, and with that taking took all the good times. I know that’s not true, and I know that I have those memories forever, I’m just in shock that I will never have new ones with her. I’m in shock that I won’t see her again until I pass too.”

With Gaga’s touching tribute to her late friend, fans have also joined in by wishing Sonja a happy late birthday, as well as leaving other heartwarming comments on Sonja’s Instagram that remains open to this day. Her last post is dated April 20, just a month before she passed.

No doubt Gaga will continue this tradition with close friends and family for many years to come. Once a grigio girl, always a grigio girl.