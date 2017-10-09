VIEW GALLERY

Real Housewives of Atlanta is known to bring the drama and one of their star housewives, NeNe Leakes never shies away from confrontation. Leakes was hosting a standup night in Oakland, California when a female heckler started yelling at Leakes.

In a video posted to Facebook, it shows Leakes getting booed by the crowd and then she calls out a single female heckler. In the video you can hear Leakes telling the woman that she hopes she gets raped by her Uber driver.

The video that Ta Mala Drake-Smith posted to Facebook starts with Leakes yelling at the woman and only addressing her as “bitch.” Leakes starts commenting on the woman’s hair and telling her to try her. Then Leakes starts talking about the woman getting picked up by an Uber driver and says, “I ain’t even gonna tell you about the goddamn Uber driver. I hope he rap yo ass tonight when he take you home, bitch.”

So NENE LEAKES comes to Oakland at the Paramount, gets BOO'd then tells woman in crowd "she hopes the Uber driver that picks her up RAPES her" WOW. This is a prime example as to why EVERYBODY is NOT a comedian. Um @theshaderoom @kyle.anfernee @theclosetratchet yal gon post this or nah? 💁🏾#neneleakes Posted by Ta Mala Drake-Smith on Sunday, October 8, 2017

After Leakes rape comment the crowd starts booing and ooing and she starts cussing at the audience and tells them to stop. Drake-Smith wrote along with the video, “This is a prime example as to why EVERYBODY is NOT a comedian.”

Leakes was only hosting the Girls Nite Out For Laughs where comedians Loni Love and Tiffany Haddish were headlining.

https://twitter.com/NeNeLeakes/status/916455705644761088

Only a few days ago, Leakes found herself in another feud with fellow RHOA star Kim Zolciak and her daughter Brielle Biermann. Biermann called Leakes gross for having a dirty house and Leakes came for the RHOA offspring. She told Biermann to let the air out of her fake lips, breasts and butt. Leakes also called Biermann racist.

Despite her RHOA drama, wishing rape on someone is not a good look for Leakes.

Update

NeNe Leakes posted a statement on her Facebook addressing her rape comment. She apologized for her comments and regrets saying it.

I truly regret and apologize for what I said from the stage in Oakland over the weekend. Sometimes words can cut deep… Posted by NENE LEAKES on Monday, October 9, 2017

Let’s wait and see if she addresses this on RHOA.