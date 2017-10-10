VIEW GALLERY

Harvey Weinstein is a movie mogul who has fallen from Hollywood’s elite in the most disgraceful way this past week. The former powerful film executive is the co-founder of Miramax and the Weinstein Company. After two scorching investigation pieces were published by The New Yorker and The New York Times Weinstein has another title to add to his long life resume, sexual predator.

There have been rumors and stories about Weinstein’s sexual harassment for years, but none have come to light until now. We have finally reached the character arc of Harvey Weinstein and turns out the movie hero is actually the villain. In The NYT article, it goes into great detail about how Weinstein sexually harassed actresses Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, but they weren’t the only woman Weinstein assaulted. His sexual assault claims reach back three decades.

The third act in Weinstein’s life is the immediate and swift downfall of a once beloved and powerful movie mogul. Since his sexually abusive behavior has been revealed, he has been fired from the board of the Weinstein Company. Too bad I don’t feel bad at all for him or any of the other sexual predators lurking in the shadow that their Hollywood money and power has created for them.

And to add to the list of people who I don’t feel bad for, I also don’t feel bad for people who don’t condemn sexual predators, which brings us to Ben Affleck.

If you have been following the aftermath of Weinstein’s assault coming to light, then you know that Ben Affleck condemned Weinstein for his actions. He shared his full statement on Facebook and Twitter.

I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and… Posted by Ben Affleck on Tuesday, October 10, 2017

The best part about Ben’s post is when he swears he’s vehemently against sexual predatory behaviors. “This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others.” He then goes on to say, “We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power.”

If you keep a detailed Famous Men Who Are Sexual Predator’s & Their Friends Who Help shit list then you know how two-faced Ben’s comment is. If you don’t know why this makes Ben have a double standard, well that’s fine, I’ll break down Ben’s Gemini ways.

To put it simply, Ben’s brother Casey Affleck was accused of two cases of sexual harassment and Ben and their buddy Matt Damon made sure to keep Casey’s sexual assaults quiet. The Daily Beast published a story during Casey’s Oscar run for Manchester By The Sea (he won) to try and condemn him and his success because of his past.

Two women from his I’m Still Here set filed sexual harassment cases against Casey. One woman said that Casey made a crew member show her his penis after she objected and another woman said that Casey climbed into her bed, while she was sleeping, and physically intimidated her for sex. Casey also verbally assaulted these women. Casey has settled both suits for an undisclosed amount to keep his sexually abusive behavior quiet. These are the only cases we know of and it is highly likely there are others.

Ben has helped keep his brothers abhorrent past in the past. Ben and Matt were highly present during Casey’s Oscar media run and were by his side the entire time while singing his praises. They showed a united front and support system for Casey. For Ben to condemn Weinstein’s actions is ironic and shouldn’t be fooling anyone. He has used his power and privilege to help sustain abusive behavior in Hollywood. Every sexual predator should be held accountable, you can’t pick and choose whose abusive sexual behavior you do and don’t support.

After Weinstein’s allegations, an ex-NYT editor revealed that Matt Damon and Russel Crowe allegedly helped bury a story the paper was going to run about Weinstein’s sexual assault cases back in 2004. Unfortunately, they probably aren’t the only ones who have helped Weinstein cover up his abusive behavior.

The truth is that the list of sexual predators in Hollywood is long and shocking. There are ways you, an average non-Hollywood person can help condemn this behavior. For starters, hold actors accountable, like Ben Affleck. Actions speak louder than words, Ben. Secondly, don’t support abusers artistic projects. Don’t go see their movies Don’t watch their shows. Don’t subscribe to their podcasts. Don’t buy their music. Thirdly, believe woman when they come forward with sexual assault claims. They deserve our support, while men like Weinstein and Ben do not.