Hip hop is getting political, but what else is new? During the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards show, Eminem surprised everyone after a four-year hiatus with a video of him rapping about how he really feels about Donald Trump and all of the recent news surrounding the White House. Eminem leaves no leaf unturned in the verse and very clearly shows his disdain for President Trump.

It seems that the real Slim Shady is back and he is as unbothered about how the world views him as he was before. The song is very bold, so bold that by the end of the rap Eminem said to his fans that if they are unsure which side to be on (his or Trump’s), he will make the decision for them and say “f*ck you” to all of the undecided parties. It is clear that there is only one side to be on in Eminem’s mind and he is not sugarcoating his feelings towards any Trump supporters.

Of course, the internet loved it.

“If u cant decide who u like more n u're split on who u shud stand beside,I'll do it 4 u w/this🖕🏾” #Eminem has already won the elections lol — Ayaroluyorumlan (@ayaroluyorumlan) October 11, 2017

I guess the real Slim Shady stood up #Eminem 😈 — morningstar (@errzana) October 11, 2017

Webster: Nothing in the English language rhymes with "orange"#Eminem : Hold my beer. — Sean G. (@ElectricGuitard) October 11, 2017

#Eminem Spoke the truth the whole truth and nothing but the truth #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/iwUiuCMwFW — Graduation Bear (@howwetalking) October 11, 2017

https://twitter.com/clintpetersonjr/status/917920698143793152

And some people hated it, too.

So many Mountain Dew-chugging white guys are probably really confused about which side they're on in this whole Trump vs. Eminem feud. — Louis Baragona (@lounicorn_) October 11, 2017

Eminem has written songs with lyrics calling women, "sluts," "b*tches," & "whores." Democrats suddenly support this?#Eminem — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 11, 2017

Note To Democrats: If you pretend to care about women & gays, praising Eminem's misogynistic and homophobic songs isn't best idea.#Eminem — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 11, 2017

Oh, I get it. Democrats are willing to support anyone, even those who write about assaulting women, so long as they hate Trump.#Eminem — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 11, 2017

And this expert-level response.

People asking, how can Dems can support @Eminem , the same way your prez said racist & perverted things but you still voted for him. #Eminem — Remi (@bladeniran) October 11, 2017

It looks like the real Slim Shady is officially standing up and he has something to say.