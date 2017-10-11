Hip hop is getting political, but what else is new? During the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards show, Eminem surprised everyone after a four-year hiatus with a video of him rapping about how he really feels about Donald Trump and all of the recent news surrounding the White House. Eminem leaves no leaf unturned in the verse and very clearly shows his disdain for President Trump.
It seems that the real Slim Shady is back and he is as unbothered about how the world views him as he was before. The song is very bold, so bold that by the end of the rap Eminem said to his fans that if they are unsure which side to be on (his or Trump’s), he will make the decision for them and say “f*ck you” to all of the undecided parties. It is clear that there is only one side to be on in Eminem’s mind and he is not sugarcoating his feelings towards any Trump supporters.
Of course, the internet loved it.
https://twitter.com/clintpetersonjr/status/917920698143793152
And some people hated it, too.
And this expert-level response.
It looks like the real Slim Shady is officially standing up and he has something to say.