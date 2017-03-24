VIEW GALLERY

Remember when Eminem used to sing about his daughter Hailie? At the time, he was going through a brutal divorce with his then-wide Kim Scott and Hailie was really young. We were also super young at the time, so we never thought twice about her growing up. This is weird, I know, but she was never a figure we saw outside of his music. However, now she’s all grown-up and you won’t believe what she looks like now.

As you can see in the gallery above, she bears a striking resemblance to her mom Kim. She’s now a student at Michigan State University, previously graduating from Chippewa Valley High School in Clinton Township, Michigan with honors. She was also the school’s homecoming queen, played volleyball, took part in the National Honor Society, and was a member of the Art Club, Key Club, and student council.

Obviously, she’s a smart cookie, which is a plus considering how hard it must have been to grow up in that situation. Way to go Hailie!