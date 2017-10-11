VIEW GALLERY

Kristen Bell recently revealed some of her fitness secrets to Shape magazine for their November 2017 issue, and they just might surprise you.

The star is teaching her two daughters, Lincoln and Delta, that “paying attention to your body is mandatory.” Bell is a big fan of yoga and quick workouts as she said she incorporates sprints into her routine that take approximately 25 minutes. She even squeezes in some workouts when hanging out with her kids.

Bell told Shape:

“It’s important to me to show my children that I care about my health and fitness enough to stay committed. So when I’m in their room with them, I’ll do some squats. When they ask what I’m doing, I’ll say I’m getting my physical fitness in. And because they copy everything I do, the next time they pick up a heavy bag they’ll say ‘I’m getting my workout in.'”

She continued:

“It’s a value I want to instill in my kids at an early age—that paying attention to your body is mandatory. It’s a value I want to instill in my kids at an early age—that paying attention to your body is mandatory.”

The Hollywood actress is a vegetarian, so she has to be conscious of her protein intake, making sure she is eating enough. Bell says that she really enjoys Banza pasta which is made from chickpeas and spinach and feta egg white omelettes.

“I tell the caterer, ‘Once you’ve added so much feta that you think, ‘Oh no, I’ve added too much feta,’ double that.'”

Yeah, I’m totally with her on that one. There’s no such thing as too much feta. Ever. Anyway, Bell continues by talking about her snack choices.

“As a snack at work, I’ll grab a Chobani yogurt. At home, I’ll pick things that are blooming in my garden—mulberries, nectar plums, blackberries. Lunch is almost always a big garbage disposal salad. I start with lettuce and add a scoop of rice, a scoop of beans, a handful of nuts, tomatoes, broccoli, carrots, cucumber, strawberries, blueberries, a splash of olive oil, a squeeze of lemon and some sea salt. It’s delicious.”

Seems like a pretty healthy diet, but she is still just like everyone else.

“My favorite food though, is croutons. Any and all croutons. I don’t discriminate. Carbs- I love ’em!”

We’re with you there, too. Carbs forever!