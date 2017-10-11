VIEW GALLERY

The aftermath of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault exposes’s has been wild. Since the first allegations of the Weinstein’s predatory behavior were published by The New York Times and The New Yorker many other women have come forward about their encounters with Weinstein.

Even though the evidence and stories against Weinstein are damning a few woman have come to Weinstein’s defense. First, it was Donna Karan who said that the women he sexually assaulted for over thirty years were “asking for it.” Now it’s Lindsay Lohan coming out of nowhere to defend Weinstein.

Lohan posted two videos, that have since been deleted from her Instagram story, and they were problematic AF. The first video she said, “I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right what’s going on. I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband.”

lindsay lohan (and her whack accent) is defending Harvey Weinstein on her insta rn. GOODBYE TO YOU FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/aMzvAOXPYp — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) October 11, 2017

Since the sexual assault allegations, Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman has left him. It’s telling that the thing that pushed Lohan to FINALLY speak out is that Weinstein’s wife is leaving him and not the numerous sexual assault accusations.

In the second video, Lohan said, “He’s never harmed me or done anything wrong to me, and we’ve done several movies together. So I think everyone needs to stop. It’s wrong. So stand up.”

Oh Lohan, no sweetie. Erasing multiple woman’s experiences because it never happened to you personally feeds into rape culture.

This is textbook rape culture. And Lindsay Lohan’s defense is absolutely a product of internalised misogyny derived from Hollywood’s patriarcal power structure. It’s infuriating but it’s also sad. — Sandra Selvas (@sandrasv06) October 11, 2017

No one should be standing up for Weinstein, the man who inflicted pain and assault on women for years. We should all stand up for the women who are speaking out against him. It takes a lot of courage and bravery to speak out against sexual assault especially when the person responsible is someone in a place of power.