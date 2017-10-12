VIEW GALLERY

The same group who organized the women’s march after President Trump was elected is having a women’s convention. On their website, it says the convention is supposed to bring together “thousands of women, femmes and our allies of all backgrounds,” so they hired Bernie Sanders, a white man, to speak on opening night.

We are so excited to have @SenSanders join us at the #WomensConvention October 27-29th in Detroit! https://t.co/UssiTSe2IN — Women's March (@womensmarch) October 12, 2017

Even though Sanders is a great activist, it just doesn’t seem like a right fit. This is the first women’s convention in 40 years and the person giving the opening night speech is an old white guy. I know Sanders recognizes his privilege, but he’s still a man.

Bernie being a man speaking at a women’s convention didn’t go unnoticed.

So… there were no women available … to open the womens convention…? https://t.co/m1QDj2KX4N — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 12, 2017

People were quick to point out that Bernie hasn’t always been a champion for women and that women issues aren’t at the forefront of his politics. Recently, the Vermont senator said that he doesn’t think abortion rights should be a focal part of the Democratic platform. He has vocally supported Heath Mello, a mayoral candidate in Omaha, Nebraska, who is openly anti-choice.

Or is he going to apologize for this? https://t.co/VYnQLB32OF — José (@josecanyousee) October 12, 2017

Saying that Bernie is the “most powerful” on Women’s issues when he supported a pro-life candidate is wrong. — Jennifer Salter (@jsalt44) October 12, 2017

Ol loser white guy who hides taxes & until he ran for President had never hired a woman or person of color … except his girlfriend/wife pic.twitter.com/jJiqrzyYhc — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) October 12, 2017

So many wonderful women you could have chosen! 😳 Why? — Bootleg Becky (@WendyBCooper) October 12, 2017

Are. You. Kidding. Me? He dismissed Planned Parenthood—PLANNED PARENTHOOD—as "the Establishment" when they had the gall to endorse Hillary. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) October 12, 2017

Women and supporters of the Women’s Convention are not pleased, better yet angry, at the decision to hire Bernie to speak. There are plenty women in politics who could talk at the convention. The convention is meant to unite organizers and activists and build momentum for the 2018 midterm elections.