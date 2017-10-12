VIEW GALLERY

Coach, your favorite handbag line is not going to be owned by Coach for much longer. Coach company of New York is switching its name to Tapestry. The luxury goods brand owns the Coach line and Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade as well.

According to AP, to encompass the many businesses that Coach owns the CEO Victor Luis wanted a more inclusive company name, so they settled on Tapestry. “We are now at a defining moment in our corporate reinvention, having evolved from a mono-brand specialty retailer to a true house of emotional, desirable brands,” Luis said in the company statement.

The move makes sense, but it is also a historic change. Coach company has been around since 1941 and with the name change, it signifies the end of an era. Is Tapestry even a good name to replace Coach? It may not have the historical significance Coach has, but it isn’t the worst fashion company name like, Louis Vuitton Moet Hennesy is a mouthful.

Even though Tapestry is way better than LVMH, it still isn’t that great. At least they didn’t rename the Coach line and just the company, otherwise, fashionistas everywhere would throw a fit.