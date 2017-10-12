VIEW GALLERY

Model Diandra Forrest is continuing to make waves in the industry as she shines a light on diversity and inclusion. The albino woman is well known for appearing in Calvin Klein ads to Beyonce‘s “Pretty Hurts” music video. Now, however, she’s landed her biggest gig yet representing a major beauty brand.

Forrest is a new brand ambassador for Wet n Wild, a popular drugstore brand, making her the first model with albinism to be the face of a major beauty campaign. Refinery29 reports that the beauty line “celebrates inclusivity and aims to focus the limelight on physical characteristics we’ve been trained to cover up, disguise, or distract from.” Alongside Forrest are Mama Cāx and Valentijn De Hingh representing the brand.

In an interview with Refinery29, Forrest explains how elated she is to be joining the Wet n Wild family, and how its products are perfect for all skin tones. “They’re the perfect shades. When I showed up on set, I felt so comfortable,” she said. “I’m always like, ‘Will they have my shade? Will it look correct?’ I always have to mix. The shade is either too dark or too pale. But Wet n Wild made me feel so beautiful.”

Forrest further shared her excitement in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

We can’t wait to see Forrest representing Wet n Wild and look forward to even more diversity and inclusion in the beauty industry!