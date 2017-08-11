VIEW GALLERY

Sure, there’s no better feeling than treating yourself to a new makeup product, but those hefty price tags that come with some of our favorite high-end products just aren’t worth it. We’ve created a list of our favorite drugstore dupes for high-end products that work just as well… or even better. You’re welcome.

1. Milani Blushes

Nars Orgasm is a cult classic when it comes to high-end blushes but it costs $30. Milani’s blushes, particularly Blossomtime Rose and Luminoso, are easily some of the best drugstore blushes and retail for only $7.

2. L’Oreal Mascara

Besides the bottles of L’Oreal and Too Faced’s mascaras being basically identical, their formulas are pretty similar as well. L’Oreal’s Lash Paradise has a big, fluffy brush that coats all your lashes and doesn’t smudge or flake when it comes to long time wear. Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Mascara retails for $23 whereas Lash Paradise retails for $9!

3. Anything ColourPop

Although you have to order from them online, ColourPop is definitely worth it. Their products are very similar to high-end brands like MAC, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Nars. Their colors are almost exact dupes of some popular products on the market for half of the price tag. Although their ultra matte lip formula is super drying, it retails for $6. Kylie’s lip kits nearly match some of the existing colors at Colourpop.

Do you always want to receive compliments on your eyeshadow? Look no further than their Super Shock Eyeshadow in Amaze and LaLa that both cost $5!

4. e.l.f’s Baked Highlighters

Many high-end highlighters retail anywhere from $38-$65, which is a pretty hefty tag to attach for people who just want to have a good glow. It makes more sense to buy palettes with these highlighters, like the Anastasia Glow Palette that costs $40 for the 4 shades in comparison to Charlotte Tilbury’s Bar of Gold, which costs $42 (and isn’t anything to rave about).

e.l.f’s baked highlighters cost $3 and you get a good glow. What else could you ask for?

5. Maybelline Concealers

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer retails for $30, but PSA: if you’re going to go high-end for a concealer look towards Tarte Shape Tape instead (you’re welcome). However, Maybelline Fit Me Concealer ($7) and their Instant Age Rewind Dark Circle Concealer ($9) are long-lasting and fully cover like any high-end concealer.

6. Anything NYX

NYX has some of the best affordable makeup on the market. Their buttery glosses, pigmented highlighters, primers and even powders are raved about on tutorial after tutorial and it’s hard to disagree, especially when they’re even cruelty-free!

7. Face Powders

Coty Airspun Face Powder, RCMA No-Color Powder, or Ben Nye Banana Powder are all amazing powders that will have you reconsidering picking up another Laura Mercier powder the next time you’re in Sephora. All retail for around $12 and are amazing (if not better) in comparison to the quality of some high-end powders.

This Instagram post says to mix two of them together and it seems like a revolutionary idea.

8. Sephora Cake & Bake

Sephora Cake and Bake costs $14 and will make you reconsider your beauty blender ($20) or brush when it comes to applying powder under your eyes. The sharpness of the sponge isn’t ideal when it comes to liquid foundations or concealers because of its shape, but when you apply powder under your eyes, this sponge is just amazing.

These people get the idea.

@MannyMua733 literally all the comments on the cake and bake sponge @Sephora haha pic.twitter.com/tkgOjx5BiT — amatt (@ilooovemylyf) May 23, 2017

What are some of your favorite drugstore dupe products?