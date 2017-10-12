VIEW GALLERY

If there’s anyone you don’t want to mess with on Twitter, it’s J.K. Rowling. Besides being known for creating the Harry Potter series, Rowling doesn’t hold back when it comes to telling off haters… or President Donald Trump. Of course, having years of writing experience must help. Now that Rowling has a bit more free time than she previously did, and hundreds of millions, she can save her writing for social media. The woman shades, and makes it known who she’s directing it at. With Twitter’s character increase to 280, it’ll be double the back-talk. See all of the iconic moments when J.K. Rowling shut it down with her words.

1. Trump attempted to credit himself for coming up with word “fake” and Rowling was not having it.

Donald Trump is actually trying to take credit for the word 'fake' pic.twitter.com/VOeVmQhEfF — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) October 8, 2017

I just made up the phrase 'batshit crazy.' https://t.co/QRJCsWrP7h — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 8, 2017

2. With the NFL kneeling controversy, Trump made his stance clear and Rowling was quick to call him out.

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

'Privilege.' Some people don't get given millions by Daddy, Donnie. They actually earn it. https://t.co/rmKataLLQX — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 23, 2017

3. When Hurricane Harvey hit this past summer, Rowling had some words for how President Trump handled the disaster.

.@realDonaldTrump "Harvey. It sounds like such an innocent name, but isn't." pic.twitter.com/NuCwZFVG0f — jonathantilove (@JTiloveTX) August 29, 2017

Close your eyes. Open a telephone directory. Point at the page. Open your eyes. That's the name of the person who could do better than this. https://t.co/Zd3Feox1Gz — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 29, 2017

4. Rowling had to do a bit of sleuthing to uncover this one. This just didn’t age well.

"What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us." –Ralph Waldo Emerson — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2012

And here you are, lying right in front of us. https://t.co/mOVomAfPpP — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 9, 2017

5. Someone thought that the Trump gang belonged in Slytherin. Rowling thought otherwise.

https://twitter.com/owillis/status/846336901057523712

You've got to get the letter before you put on the hat, Oliver. https://t.co/KFvRtrwdpy — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 27, 2017

6. Perhaps there needs to be a Presidential Spell Checker?

https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/810104932330303488/

7. Throwback to the time that Rowling thought labeling Trump as Voldemort was too much of a compliment.

This is why people are calling American businessman, Donald Trump, Lord Voldemort https://t.co/ISFxdK4f7W pic.twitter.com/vYCWdM1j0f — BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) December 8, 2015

How horrible. Voldemort was nowhere near as bad. https://t.co/hFO0XmOpPH — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 8, 2015

If Rowling ever published a novel of all the times she slayed on Twitter, hey, I’d buy it.