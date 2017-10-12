VIEW GALLERY

The legacy continues as a third member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan is supposedly pregnant. Life & Style reports that Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her fourth child, this one allegedly with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, joining sisters Khloe, Kylie and Kim, who is expecting via a surrogate. An inside source told the magazine that while Kourtney is very excited to add another member to her family, she is keeping the news within close friends and family at the moment.

Yeah, we’re not buying it, and neither are the KUWTK fans. While we love feeding on the gossip, we simply can’t keep up anymore. Many took to Twitter, as expected, to reveal their disbelief to the news.

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant too. I can’t even keep up with the kardashians any more 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/NQ0CzeuwMO — Morgen Marie (@simplymorgen) October 11, 2017

Multiple sources confirm Kourtney Kardashian is also pregnant …. pic.twitter.com/feIJkuE2Zm — Glocca Mora (@fleshycurse) October 11, 2017

If Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant, I'm going on vacation. — Kaitlin Cubria (@KCubes) October 11, 2017

First Kylie Jenner, then Khloe Kardashian, now rumor has it that Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant, too!!! https://t.co/x6NJJFsuzf pic.twitter.com/krT1q7f7PK — ClevverTV (@ClevverTV) October 11, 2017

Apparently Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant too, this is really the weirdest pregnancy pact to date. — Merita (@MeritaNY) October 11, 2017

Kourtney Kardashian is also pregnant and I'm laughing so much. Kris Jenner you PR monster — Sara (@Scara_Ha) October 12, 2017

Excuse me. Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant too? pic.twitter.com/ASs3Z3zvnD — Simone💎 (@simoneaustina) October 12, 2017

No word yet form Kourtney about if the rumors are true, though we highly doubt they are.

Do you think Kourtney is really pregnant? Let us know!