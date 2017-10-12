The legacy continues as a third member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan is supposedly pregnant. Life & Style reports that Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her fourth child, this one allegedly with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, joining sisters Khloe, Kylie and Kim, who is expecting via a surrogate. An inside source told the magazine that while Kourtney is very excited to add another member to her family, she is keeping the news within close friends and family at the moment.
Yeah, we’re not buying it, and neither are the KUWTK fans. While we love feeding on the gossip, we simply can’t keep up anymore. Many took to Twitter, as expected, to reveal their disbelief to the news.
https://twitter.com/Sophieb_14/status/918437296910761984
No word yet form Kourtney about if the rumors are true, though we highly doubt they are.
Do you think Kourtney is really pregnant? Let us know!