If you don’t remember the debate about the blue and white dress, well consider yourself lucky! Or maybe you’re really young and honestly shouldn’t be on the internet. The world was hooked on debating if this dress was black and blue or white and gold. It literally shook the nation.

Now a pair of Vans is dividing the nation. Twitter user @TFILDOLANS posted a photo of a shoe asking, “What color is this.” A plain and simple question, with two answers.

Some people think the shoe it teal and gray and others think it’s pink and white.

so is it actually grey and teal or pink and white — frostay ⛄️ (@inIoves) October 11, 2017

Turns out, the owner of the controversial shoe is a friend and tweeted two photos of the shoe explaining the color change.

THE REAL SHOE IS PINK & WHITE OKAY⁉️

The second pic was with flash & darkened, so it looks teal & gray. (depends on what lighting ur in) pic.twitter.com/FlbO3OEEuC — alisha 🙊 (@zjmah) October 11, 2017

Okay so the shoe IS pink and white, but some people don’t believe that. Mostly because the girl who owns the shoe tweeted this as a joke and people now don’t believe her.

um it’s teal & gray lol — alisha 🙊 (@zjmah) October 11, 2017

Now everyone is lost.

where tf do u see pink?? LMFAO — Amanda (@crispycrats) October 11, 2017

pink n white — chrysta FOLLOW ME E&G (@kiwieth) October 11, 2017

you can literally go on the vans website and find this exact shoe 😂😂😂 a teal & gray vans doesnt exist pic.twitter.com/loprfcNGBK — Christmas boi (@TheLEGOCantina) October 11, 2017

UHHHHHH NOOO ITS TEAL AND GREY WTFFF — johan 😉 (@johanfernandezz) October 12, 2017

We are a divided nation once again.