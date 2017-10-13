VIEW GALLERY

Justine Skye is a name that you may not have heard yet, but you will very soon. The talented artist is climbing her way to the top of success at a young age.

Skye has started an amazing career as a singer, songwriter, actress and model. She is most well-known for her music as she had the opportunity to work with big artists like Tyga, Wale and Jeremih, and sign with major label companies all before she turned 20 years old. Amazing!

At 22 years old, Skye will continue to climb to the top of her career as she takes on many new opportunities. You may be wondering, how much is Skye worth at such a young age?

As of 2018, Justine Skye’s Estimated Net Worth Is $450,000.

Not bad for being so young. Let’s look back at how she became so successful in the music industry.

1995

Skye was born on August 24, 1995, and grew up in Brooklyn, New York. She found her strong, soulful voice at a question-and-answer-style panel that she attended with her mom. Skye surprised the audience and many music executives as she sang Sam Sparro’s hit single “Black & Gold.”

Her seductive sound was what the music industry was missing. It is safe to safe her talent was off the charts.

She got massive attention when she posted a cover of “Headlines” by Drake on YouTube and received 2.1 million. Maybe one day she will work with Drake? I would not dismiss the idea.

Skye became more serious about signing as she sang a couple of songs to accompany the book Rules To Rock By.

2013 – 2015

In 2013, Skye got her first label deal with Atlantic Records. She had many sessions with August Rigo and Eric Hudson and came out with her first album Everyday Living. The album was released on August 20, 2013.

Luckily, she didn’t stop there. Two years later, she dropped another album called Emotionally Unavailable. This second album was released on June 23, 2015.

On October 2015, she attended an event created by Jay-X, TIDAL 10X20, where she got to perform in front of a huge crowd. Skye also performed at a Tommy Hilfiger show in Brazil.

2016 – Present

A year later, Skye decided to leave Atlantic Records, signing with Roc Nation and then Republic Records. The new label, Republic Records helped her drop her third album, 8 Ounces. This album was released on December 23, 2016, one day before Christmas Eve and two days before Christmas.

Along with her albums, Skye drops a lot of singles. Some of her newest singles are Back For More and Don’t Think About It.

Clearly, Skye is slaying the music industry with her crazy vocals and beautiful purple hair. All I can say is that we want more!

2018

Justine Skye got some really good pointers from her BFF Kendall Jenner about the new music on her debut album Ultraviolet and kidded that sometime Jenner acts like her manager.