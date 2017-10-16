The state of California is pushing the boundaries of how progressive America should be. Governor Jerry Brown has officially signed a bill making the state recognize a third gender.

The bill known as Senate Bill 179, also known as The Gender Recognition Act, makes it legal for Californian’s to list nonbinary as well as male and female on all legal documents. Not only does the bill make choosing the third gender an option, but it also makes changing your legal documents gender easier. The bill

The bill that legally recognizes nonbinary people removes the requirement that they need a doctor’s note to switch their gender on legal documents.

This summer Oregon gave a nonbinary option on driver’s license, but California is the first to offer statewide recognition of a third gender.

BuzzFeed reports that Senator Toni Atkins thanked Gov. Brown in a statement for looking out for transgender, nonbinary and intersex Californians. “The Gender Recognition Act will eliminate unnecessary stress and anxiety for many Californians, and it exemplifies the leadership role that our state continues to take in LGBTQ civil rights.”

Hopefully, California will set a precedent when it comes to offering a third gender on legal documents and there will be more states to follow along. New York has similar legislation starting and Washington D.C. has a non-binary option on driver’s licenses.