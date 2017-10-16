VIEW GALLERY

Ariana Grande‘s 2014 album My Everything is under scrutiny because of her pose on the stool. It looks like her butt isn’t even on it. Jesse McLaren decided to test out the pose himself and he does NOT look like Ari.

Jesse can’t perfectly perch his body on the tiny stool like Ariana.

I've done the research and there's no way her ass is sitting on that stool. pic.twitter.com/AIGNpcJn6G — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 15, 2017

After his original tweet, he tweeted at Ariana when she was online asking for the truth! Did she actually balance herself on the stool or is it photoshopped? By the looks of it, it seems that the cover is Photoshopped.

We're on Twitter so I'm gonna give this a shot. @ArianaGrande did you actually balance on a stool like this or is it Photoshop? https://t.co/BSHCvaeRs3 — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 15, 2017

The responses to Jesse’s tweet are INSANE! He isn’t the only one who tested out Ari’s crazy pose, but it looks like he is the only one who couldn’t do it. Many people tweeted at him their perfect Ari pose.

idk man i tested it out pic.twitter.com/R0lcdOwSnI — ken (@Slhut) October 16, 2017

No not photo shopped my mate didn't photo shop pic.twitter.com/b9zKniDVMK — 𝕂𝕚𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕝𝕪✨ (@galaxyxariana) October 16, 2017

bu… but @jlcaballesteros managed to do it pic.twitter.com/axGDULcA9w — Deangelo Africano (@_r1tan_) October 16, 2017

Even though others can do the pose a lot of people, myself included, are still sus about how Ari pulled it off.

https://twitter.com/highlighthunnie/status/919616297121538051

I want a whole Grande scientific analysis, like the one done to test whether both Jack and Rose could fit on that raft. — Michele (@michele866) October 16, 2017

ariana does things that we can't — rhian (@loneIyavenue) October 16, 2017

Actually, if you could see behind her the stool looks like this pic.twitter.com/UQA48riHoG — Michael Benjamin (@mfbenji) October 15, 2017

she’s 5ft at 100lbs. — MDG (@spaceshttlgirl) October 15, 2017

But we all know this is how she’s balancing on the stool.

she's floating because she's a god — cesar (@imactuallycesar) October 16, 2017

So what is the truth, Ariana? are you God or where you photoshopped?