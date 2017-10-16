As we all know by now, beauty is only skin deep. No matter how outwardly beautiful someone might appear, they can be capable of some truly awful things.

Instagram model Keevonna Wilson, also known as @theflawlessbeauty on the social network, recently proved this point to be true after a disgusting and disturbing video of her abusing her puppy surfaced on social media.

The footage of Wilson is from September 20 at a Miami, Florida condominium. She’s shown getting in the elevator with Shih-Tzu puppy, who she then kicks and stomps on as it struggles to get away. The reason behind the shocking video is unclear, but the footage is extremely troubling to watch.

The 24-year-old was arrested days later, but was released on $5,000 bond. She now faces animal cruelty charges, as well as social media ridicule and ire for her alleged crimes.

“If she does this to a defenseless animal, what makes you think she won’t do this to a child?” one commenter wrote. “Abuse is abuse, no matter what form it’s in.”

Wilson hasn’t yet spoken out about the incident, but she did delete her Instagram account, which had reportedly accumulated about 40,000 followers.

For now, we continue to remember that beauty is only skin deep and there are few things uglier than this kind of abuse.