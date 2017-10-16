The phrase “Me too” has been posted on social media platforms by thousands of people lately for one reason. Actor Alyssa Milano shared on her Twitter Sunday an idea that her friend had. If every person who has been sexually harassed or assaulted posted “Me too” on their Twitter or Facebook “we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.”

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

Hours later the “Me too” tweets and Facebook posts started rolling in, thus showing that sexual assault is more common than what some people may believe. But now there is a light being shown on it and hopefully, things will start to change.

Milano had this idea after Harvey Weinstein sexual assault and harassment accusations came to light. Rose McGowan was one of the many women that Weinstein assaulted. Milano and McGowan were costars on Charmed.

Many media platforms reported on the subject like it’s an isolated incident and that sexual assault and harassment isn’t common. Since the accusations, many actors have spoken out how they have been assaulted in the film industry by people who aren’t Weinstein.

Many celebrities have tweeted out “Me too” along with Milano. It was trending on Twitter and doesn’t look like it’ll be slowing down anytime soon.

Me too — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) October 15, 2017

#MeToo And I want you too know, THEY will always be WRONG, but YOU can end up STRONG! — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 16, 2017

Awww!! Your phone is a kind soul. Thanks in general to the internet for all the warmth and support this weekend! ♥️♥️♥️♥️ #metoo https://t.co/GXmQKAUU9s — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) October 16, 2017

It’s important to note that these are the people who are choosing to share their sexual assault stories. Not everyone feels comfortable or able to share their story, so keep that in mind when you look at the number of people posting “Me too.”

Update

Alyssa Milano didn’t start the #MeToo hashtag. Tarana Burke was the original founder of the hashtag. She and Milano are friends and Milano shared the hashtags message after the Harvey Weinstein allegations.

I’m honored to be a part of the Time Person Year issue with @TaranaBurke. This is for every woman who came forward. This is for every woman who was brave enough to say #MeToo. I hear you. I stand with you. I see you. I am you. #BreakTheSilence pic.twitter.com/MRSSKKPWeu — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 6, 2017

The two of them are both featured in TIME Person of the Year 2017 Award.

The original story was edited to accurately reflect the origin of Me Too.