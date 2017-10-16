I could start this post by asking if Spencer Pratt could just keep his mouth shut, but we all know the answer to that is a resounding “no.”

After Lauren Conrad, queen of the shift from reality TV star to business mogul, shared an adorable photo of her son Liam dressed in a lamb costume during a trip to the pumpkin patch, WhoWhatWear posted a tweet that read, “Could Lauren Conrad have picked a cuter Halloween costume for her baby?”

Of course, Pratt had to chime in.

“Yes,” he replied.

Pratt, who recently welcomed his own son Gunner Stone with wife Heidi Montag, even went a step further to make sure everyone knew his gross intentions.

One Twitter follower wrote, “I live for salty Spencer,” to which he said, “Im jus saying she tech could have picked cuter.”

Oh, Spencer. You really think we’re going to side with you over Queen LC and her adorable child? Nope.

Gunner Stone, part of the recent baby boom from former The Hills cast members, was born on October 1, at 3:06 P.M. weighing in at six pounds 12 ounces. The couple’s representative told Us Weekly that, “Heidi and Spencer are the proud parents of a healthy baby boy.”