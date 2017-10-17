VIEW GALLERY

Producer Bob Weinstein is facing his own sexual assault and harassment allegations after many women have accused his older brother and business partner, Harvey Weinstein of lude sexual harassment and assault. Bob is the quieter of the two brothers and therefore has received a minimal amount of spotlight. But despite his quiet public demeanor there is no denying that Bob is a huge Hollywood producer.

So how much is Bob Weinstein worth right now?

Bob Weinstein’s estimated net worth as of 2018: $300 million

Let’s see how Bob and his brother rose through the ranks of Hollywood and where he stands after the allegations.

Early 1970s

After graduating college Bob, Harvey and their friend Corky Burger started a music production company Harvey & Corky Productions in Buffalo, New York. The company independently produced rock concerts. The brothers started in music but always wanted to move to film.

Late 1970s – 1993

Bob and Harvey took their profits from Harvey & Corky Productions and started a company called Miramax. The name is a combination of their parents’ names Miriam and Max. Miramax first started with concert movies. They moved to real film thanks to acquiring the rights of two British films made for Amnesty International and slicing them together for the American market. They eventually worked their way to be the most successful independent studio.

1993 – 1996

In 1993 Disney bought Miramax for $60 million, but Bob and Harvey would remain at the head of the company. The next year Miramax produced their first blockbuster, which was Quentin Tarantino Pulp Fiction. In 1996 Bob, along with Miramax, won their first Oscar for Best Picture for The English Patient.

2005 – Present

Bob and Harvey left Miramax and formed their own production company called The Weinstein Co. and continued to dominate the film industry. After his brother’s sexual abuse allegations came to light in 2017 he was fired from the board of the company leaving Bob as the only Weinstein left. This increased Bob’s net worth by millions. But now a showrunner on TWC produced movie The Mist is accusing Bob of sexual harassment. Amanda Segal told Variety that Bob harassed her for three months and even informed TWC executives.

2018

Bob Weinstein who is facing sexual harassment allegations sold his $19 million house to a mystery buyer for $15 million.